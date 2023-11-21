trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690716
Stock Markets Recover After 2-day Decline; Banking, Metal Shares Shine

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 275.62 points or 0.42 percent to settle at 65,930.77. During the day, it jumped 427.21 points or 0.65 percent to 66,082.36.

|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 04:17 PM IST|Source: PTI
Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices rebounded on Tuesday after two days of decline following buying in metal, banking and energy shares and a bullish trend in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 275.62 points or 0.42 percent to settle at 65,930.77. During the day, it jumped 427.21 points or 0.65 percent to 66,082.36.

The broader Nifty went up by 89.40 points or 0.45 percent to 19,783.40.

Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Titan, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers.

NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, State Bank of India and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Today, the market exhibited positive momentum, with attention centred on the minutes of the latest Fed meeting. The declining inflation and the recent cooling job data in the US provide foundation for a dovish comment from the Fed." The drop in bond yields and the dollar index suggests mounting speculation regarding the potential peak in the interest rate cycle.

"This will attract funds to emerging markets. The gain in the broad market was led by consumer durables and realty, thanks to a strong rebound in festive demand," Nair added.

The US dollar index eased by 0.10 percent to 103.33 ahead of the release of the Fed minutes later in the day.

In Asian markets, Seoul settled with gains while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday as bond yields eased as well the dollar weakened.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.61 percent to USD 81.82 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 645.72 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark declined 139.58 points or 0.21 percent to settle at 65,655.15 on Monday. The Nifty slipped 37.80 points or 0.19 percent to 19,694.

