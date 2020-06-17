Mumbai: Markets ended higher on Tuesday led by gains in index heavyweights amidst strong cues from global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 376.42 points or 1.13 percent to close at 33,605.22. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended 100.30 points or 1.02 percent higher at 9,914.

Here are Stocks in focus on June 17, 2020.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

HPCL on Tuesday reported a steep 99 per cent drop in its net profit to Rs 27 crore for the March quarter as refining margins plunged and inventory losses mounted because of a sharp fall in international oil prices. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,970 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

NMDC

The State-owned miner on Tuesday reported over 76 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 347 crore for the quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of reduced income and higher expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,451.81 crore in the year-ago quarter, NMDC said in a filing to the BSE.

Pharma stocks

Stocks of companies like Cadila/ Ipca & Cadila/ Lupin/Wockhardt) IPCA will be in focus today as India will continue to use hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for treating coronavirus, COVID-19, patients despite the US government has revoked emergency use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).