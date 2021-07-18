Now you can book Indane LPG cylinder without Aadhaar or address proof, check details

New Delhi: If you’re planning to take an LPG connection, then we have good news for you. Giving a major respite to the common man, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has now announced that anyone can buy an LPG gas cylinder without the need to share your address proof with the state-owned petroleum and gas firm.

Previously, distributors and companies didn’t let anyone book an LPG connection without address proof. However, with the new rules in place, customers can now easily buy a 5 kg LPG cylinder by visiting their nearby Indane gas distributors or point of sale. Customers can also provide any other official identity proof instead of an Aadhaar card to buy a new 5 kg cylinder.

You won’t have to share any address proof documents for buying a 5 KG cylinder from Indane. You can also refill your gas cylinders at nearby dealers or the point of sale. These cylinders are BIS certified.

Moreover, Indane is also allowing customers to return their cylinders if they no longer require them. If returned in 5 years, 50% of the cost of the cylinder will be returned while only Rs 100 will be available on returning it after 5 years.

Customers can easily book the 5 kg cylinder via WhatsApp. Indane has issued a special number 8454955555, which can be used to book the cylinder via a missed call. For cylinder refilling, customers can message or call the company at 7588888824.

Meanwhile, Indane has recently launched a new cylinder that lets customers know much gas is left inside. The state-owned Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) brand has named the smart cylinder as Composite Cylinder.