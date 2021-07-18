Delhi: Now, get 10% discount on DTC and cluster bus tickets via e-ticketing app

New Delhi: In what could be good news for Delhiites and passengers who travel with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses, the state government has announced a 10% discount on tickets if bought online using the ‘One Delhi’ app.

The decision to offer a 10% discount on bus tickets was taken after the Delhi government had recently approved the proposal.

Besides e-ticketing and information about DTC and cluster buses, the app also offers information about the nearest available electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The information is provided in both English and Hindi languages.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot hailed the decision as a "welcome step, especially in the middle of the ongoing (COVID-19) pandemic, to reduce spread through surface contact".

The e-ticketing app also shows the expected time of arrival (ETA) of buses. "When we launched the Common Mobility Card in 2018, we saw a large number of private car users shift to public transport. I am hoping that the state-of-the-art buses, with increased surveillance and safety features and right incentives like the ones we are offering through e-ticketing apps and the Common Mobility card, will be a much-needed push for Delhiites to adopt public transport as their default mode of transport," a statement quoted him as saying.

At present, Delhi has a combined fleet size (DTC and cluster) of 6,750 buses, and witnesses an average daily ridership of 49 lakh passengers.

"This move is also expected to save revenue on printing, storage, manpower and the data-storage mechanism. The department also envisages app-based ticketing to help in the generation of better passenger onboarding data that can be analysed to rationalise routes and better services for the passengers," the statement said.

