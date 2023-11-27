New Delhi: The allotment of Tata Technologies IPO shares might take place on Tuesday (November 28) through the basis which investors can determine if and how many shares they have been allocated.

How to check Tata Technologies IPO allotment status Via BSE website

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE by Loggin into the direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' --which can be either your application number or your PAN details

Step 4: Click on 'I'm not a robot' and then submit.

You can see the status of your Tata Technologies IPO application status on the screen.

Alternatively, you can also check Tata Technologies IPO allotment status through registrar Kfin Technologies' website by logging onto kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

Tata Technologies IPO GMP

As per reports, the Tata Technologies latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 414, suggesting that the scrip will have a stellar debut on its stock market listing. It must however be noted that since grey market premium is the parameter driven from unlisted market, the real time value on stock market can vary.

Tata Technologies IPO Subscription

The Rs 3,042.5 crore IPO of Tata Technologies, which provides engineering and product development digital services, was subscribed 69.43 times on the final day of subscription on Friday, driven by remarkable participation from institutional buyers.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations and further to our intimation bearing sc nos. 17057, 17287, 17914 dated December 12, 2022, March 9, 2023 and November 13, 2023, respectively, in relation to the IPO of Tata Technologies Limited, we wish to inform you that Tata Technologies Limited in consultation with book running lead managers to the IPO, has finalised the offer price (including the anchor investor offer price) at ₹500 per Equity Share of face value of ₹2 each,” Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

“Accordingly, the size of IPO aggregates to ₹30,425.14 million, comprising of an offer for sale of 46,275,000 Equity Shares by the Company amounting to ₹23,137.50 million, 9,716,853 Equity Shares by Alpha TC Holdings Pte. Ltd. amounting to ₹4,858.43 million and 4,858,425 Equity Shares by Tata Capital Growth Fund I amounting to ₹2,429.21 million, subject to finalization of basis of allotment,” it added.