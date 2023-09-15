Yatra Online IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe? Key Things You Want To Know

New Delhi: Yatra Online Ltd, a travel service company, is all set to kick off its maiden Initial Public Offering (IPO) Tomorrow. The three-day Initial Public Offering (IPO) will kick off on September 15, with its closure on September 20. Investors have been invited to participate with a minimum bid of 105 equity shares, with increments in multiples of 105 equity shares, as outlined by the company.

Yatra Online Ltd IPO Details

Prior to this IPO, Yatra Online had already secured Rs 62 crore through a rights issue, allocating 26.27 lakh shares at a rate of Rs 236 per share as part of a pre-IPO placement. Consequently, the size of the forthcoming fresh issue, initially set at Rs 750 crore, has been adjusted to Rs 602 crore, including the pre-IPO placement of Rs 62.01 crore.

At the upper price band of the issue, the IPO will fetch up to Rs 775 crore.

Yatra Online Ltd Proceeds From IPO

The allocation of funds from this fresh issue, Proceeds worth up to Rs 150 crore is earmarked for strategic investments, acquisitions, and overall inorganic growth. A substantial portion, approximately Rs 392 crore, is slated for investment in customer acquisition, retention, technological enhancements, and other pivotal organic growth ventures, according to the company's statement.

Yatra Online Ltd To List On BSE, NSE

SBI Capital Markets Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd will serve as the book-running lead managers for the IPO. Upon successful completion of the IPO, Yatra Online Ltd shares will become available for trading on both the BSE and NSE.

Notably, Yatra Online Ltd experienced substantial growth in its consolidated revenue from operations in FY23. It recorded Rs 380 crores in FY23, marking a significant leap from the previous fiscal year's Rs 198 crores amidst resurgence of both its consumer and corporate travel segments, signifying a recovery from the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.