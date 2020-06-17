हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Police

Minor raped in Delhi, two Railway Protection Special Force constables arrested

The Delhi Police arrested two constables of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), for the rape of a 16-year-old minor girl.

Minor raped in Delhi, two Railway Protection Special Force constables arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested two constables of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), for the rape of a 16-year-old minor girl.

The girl in her statement told the police that she had been working as a maid in Delhi's Preet Vihar for the past nine years.

Hailing from Jharkhand the girl wanted to go home but was unable to do so due to the lockdown, trains were not plying so she could not go to her village.

On June 12, without informing her landlord, the girl arrived at Anand Vihar railway station where she got to know that the train was not running from that station any more.

She reached New Delhi railway station where she inquired about a train to Jharkhand. The accused constable, on the pretext of getting her on a train to Ranchi, took her to a room gave her a cold drink laced with sedatives and raped her. 

The accused constable called the other constable who stood at the gate.

The Kotwali police has registered an FIR under Section 376D of the IPC i.e. Gang rape and under the POCSO Act. Later, medical tests were also conducted on the girl. 

Both the constables have been arrested, further investigation is underway.

Tags:
Delhi PoliceDelhi crimeDelhi News
Next
Story

Plea in High Court seeks cap on COVID-19 treatment at Delhi's private hospitals
  • 3,54,065Confirmed
  • 11,903Deaths

Full coverage

  • 80,63,488Confirmed
  • 4,37,532Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M31S

Video: 20 Indian Army soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley