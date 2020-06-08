Infinix Hot 9 to go on first sale today – Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Infinix Hot 9 will go on its first sale on Flipkart on Monday.

The Infinix Hot 9 will will be offered in Ocean Blue and Violet colours and will go on sale at 12pm. The phone was launched in India in the end of May.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) hole-punch LCD IPS display. Under the hood it is powered by Helio P22 octa-core processor.

The Infinix Hot 9 has a 13-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a triple LED flash. It supports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphones run on Android 10-based XOS 6.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor.