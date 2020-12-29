Xiaomi Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 ship, 120Hz display launched

Beijing: Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship smartphone the Mi 11 in China.

Mi 11 is priced at 3,999 yuan for the 8GB+128GB variant while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs 4,299 yuan. The top-end 12GB + 256GB model is priced at 4,699 yuan. The device will be offered in six different colours - black, white, blue, khaki vegan leather, purple leather, and a special edition with Lei Jun`s autograph.

Debuting Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, Mi 11 features 2K AMOLED display with the impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Mi 11 features one of the industry’s top quality displays with a 6.81 inch AMOLED quad curved DotDisplay panel and WQHD+ 3200×1440 resolution.

Mi 11 is also equipped with a 108MP 8K main camera and dual speakers with SOUND BY Harman Kardon. All this packed in an 8.06mm slim and light body. There is a 108MP primary rear camera with a 1/1.33-inch large sensor, 7P lens and f/1.85 aperture in addition to a 123-degree wide-angle 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel telephoto/macro lens. The cameras support 8K video recording at 24/30fps as well. At the front, there is a 20MP camera.

The ultra-large core Arm Cortex-X1 along with the new A78 offers a CPU performance increase of 35% while being 20% more power efficient. The latest Adreno 660 GPU delivers up to 35% faster graphics rendering compared to the previous generation. On AI, the all-new 6th generation Qualcomm AI engine features a Hexagon 780 processor and delivers a combined 26 TOPS, a 73% increase versus previous generation.

The screen is made of the new E4 light emitting material and offers peak brightness of 1,500 nits meaning that even the brightest sunlight will not be an obstacle.

The device houses a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support.