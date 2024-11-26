Advertisement
Cabinet Approves Three Multitracking Projects Worth Rs 7,927 Crore To Boost Rail Connectivity

Indian Railways: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday approved three multitracking projects for Indian Railways at a total cost of approximately Rs 7,927 crore.

|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2024, 08:46 AM IST|Source: ANI
Multitracking Projects For Indian Railways: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday approved three multitracking projects for Indian Railways at a total cost of approximately Rs 7,927 crore. According to the Ministry of Railways, the decision is to improve connectivity, reduce congestion, and support economic growth. The projects include Jalgaon-Manmad 4th Line (160 km), Bhusawal-Khandwa 3rd & 4th Line (131 km), Prayagraj (Iradatganj)-Manikpur 3rd Line (84 km).

According to an official release, the new tracks will ease train operations, reduce congestion, and provide essential infrastructure on the busy Mumbai-Prayagraj route. The projects are part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, which integrates planning and ensures seamless movement of people, goods, and services.

The release further stated, "The Three projects covering seven Districts in three States i.e., Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 639 Kms. The proposed multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to Two Aspirational Districts (Khandwa and Chitrakoot) serving approx. 1,319 villages and about 38 lakh population."

Improved connectivity on the Mumbai-Prayagraj-Varanasi route will allow more passenger trains, benefiting pilgrims visiting Nashik (Trimbakeshwar), Khandwa (Omkareshwar), Varanasi (Kashi Vishwanath), and other religious sites in Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Shirdi. Tourists will also have easier access to destinations like the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Khajuraho, and other heritage sites, the statement said.

Further, as per the official statement, The projects are critical for transporting goods such as agricultural products, coal, steel, and cement. With an estimated additional freight capacity of 51 million tonnes per year, they are expected to lower logistics costs and boost the economy.

The environmentally friendly rail projects will reduce CO2 emissions by 271 crore kilograms annually--equivalent to planting 11 crore trees. "These projects are key to achieving India's climate goals while promoting economic growth," the release added.

