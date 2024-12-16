Advertisement
Land Acquisition For Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 In Old City In Full Swing, Says HAML

NVS Reddy and Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durisetty are jointly reviewing the land acquisition process continuously, an official release said.

|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2024, 03:54 PM IST|Source: PTI
Hyderabad: The land acquisition process for Hyderabad Metro rail in Old city, on the nearly seven and a half kilometer long MGBS-Chandrayangutta route has been accelerated. 

As per the directions of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the acquisition of the identified 1,100 affected properties is progressing at a brisk pace, Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) Managing Director NVS Reddy said.

The HAML MD said that requisitions for 900 properties have already been submitted to the District Collector under the Land Acquisition Act, and the Collector has issued preliminary notifications for 800 properties in phases.

The Collector has also completed issuing the preliminary declaration for 400 properties out of the notified properties.

The awards for compensation for 200 affected properties would be completed by the end of this month. Thereafter, compensation will be paid immediately and the demolition work will begin, the release said.

The HAML Managing Director clarified that this will smoothen the construction of the metro rail route in old city.

NVS Reddy said negotiations are also being held with the owners of the affected properties simultaneously.

During the road expansion and metro construction, all religious and historical structures are being protected with engineering solutions, he added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK