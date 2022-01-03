Over 1 lakh 10-year-old diesel vehicles deregistered in Delhi, here's how to keep you car running

Over one lakh 10-year-old diesel vehicles were deregistered by the Delhi government on January 1, while petrol vehicles older than 15 years will also be deregistered in the coming days. The number of such old petrol vehicles is estimated to be over 43 lakh, including 32 lakh two wheelers and 11 lakh cars, a senior officer said. The transport department has warned that if any deregistered 10-year-old diesel vehicle or petrol vehicle older than 15 years is found plying on roads, it will be impounded and sent for scrapping.

Owners of 10-year-old diesel vehicles have now left with a couple of options - either to retrofit them with electric kits or sell them in other states after obtaining a no objection certificate (NOC) from the transport department. Here's how you can do it-

Convert to electric vehicles

The Delhi Government has given an option to the vehicle owners to convert their 10 years old diesel/ 15 years old petrol vehicles to electric, in case, they wish to ply their vehicles in the NCT of Delhi. However, the retro fitment of such vehicles with empanelled electric kits shall have to be got done through agencies approved by the Transport Department. DoT has listed six manufacturers from where you can retrofit your old petrol and diesel vehicles that cannot ply on the city roads into electric vehicles.

The department is also in talks with other manufacturers and more will be empanelled in the coming days, they said. The six retrofitters empanelled by the Transport department are approved by International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), a leading testing certification, research and development agency. The empanelled electric kit manufacturer Etrio Automobile electric kits can be used for both petrol and diesel-driven old four wheelers. It comprises a 17.3 kW battery with a range of over 106 Km.

The other empanelled manufacturers are 3EV Industries, Booma Innovative Transport Solutions Renewable, Zero 21 Renewable Energy Solutions, and VELEV Motors India Pvt Ltd. All these manufacturers have electric kits with different battery capacity and fuel type for two, three, and four-wheelers, officials said. The kit for petrol two-wheelers manufactured by Booma comes with a battery capacity of 2.016 kW and range of up to 65.86 Km.

Delhi govt in a bid to provide relief to the Delhiites affected by the NGT order mandating de-registration of Petrol & Diesel Vehicles above 15 & 10 yrs resp., has allowed

Provision of NOC for registering in other states

Transfer out of Delhi

NOC for diesel vehicles upto 10 years/less than 15 years old petrol vehicles can be issued for any place in the country. NOC for diesel vehicles above 10 years and petrol vehicles above 15 years will be issued for other states subject to a condition that such NOC will not be issued for the places which are identified by the states as restricted area in terms of order of NGT, which had directed the states to identify areas where the dispersion of the air in higher and vehicular density is least, as per the statement.

Vehicle scrapping

In all the other cases, the only recourse would be to scrap the vehicles which are more than 10 years old (diesel) and 15 years old (petrol). Notably, the National Green Tribunal in the matter of Vardhaman Kaushik Vs Union of India and Ors in OA Nos. 21 of 2014 and 94 of 2014, had issued the directions relating to restrictions on registration and plying of diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old. In case you are going with scrapping, additional benefits on new vehicle purchase will be given.

