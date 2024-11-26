Railways Minister Vaishnaw Announces Record 5 Lakh Recruits Over Last Decade

Indian Railways Record 5 Lakh Recruits Over Last Decade: Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that five lakh railway employees have been recruited transparently in the last decade, surpassing the 4.4 lakh recruits between 2004 and 2014, according to a press release from the Ministry of Railways. Speaking at the National Convention of the All India SC/ST Railway Employees Association at Ajani Railway Ground, Nagpur, he highlighted the introduction of an annual recruitment calendar, a first in Indian Railways' history, the release stated.

Ahead of Constitution Day, Vaishnaw underscored the Modi government's respect for the Constitution, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's act of bowing before it upon entering Parliament. "Respect for the Constitution goes beyond symbolism; it is reflected in action," he remarked, as per the release.

The Minister also detailed significant railway reforms, including the production of special and general coaches, with 12,000 general coaches currently under production. He unveiled a souvenir commemorating the association's efforts during the event, the release noted.

During his visit to Nagpur, Vaishnaw paid homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Central Memorial in Deekshabhoomi. The two-day convention will conclude tomorrow on Constitution Day. The event was attended by key dignitaries, including B.L. Bhairava, President of the Association, Dharamveer Meena, General Manager of Central Railway, and Neenu, General Manager of South East Central Railway, the release added.

Notably, the central government will observe Constitution Day throughout the year, focusing on educating citizens about the members of the Constitution Drafting Committee, the pivotal role of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and the contributions of the 15 women involved in drafting the Constitution.

Initiatives will be organised across villages to promote awareness of constitutional values and the legacy of these significant figures, stated Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice, during a special press conference.

Meghwal announced that tomorrow marks 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution. To commemorate this milestone, the year-long campaign 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman' will be launched, with efforts to reach every district and village, including widespread recitation of the Preamble.

"Respect for the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has always been a core principle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Reflecting this commitment, Prime Minister Modi initiated the annual celebration of November 26 as Constitution Day," Meghwal concluded.