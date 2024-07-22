McLaren One-Two As Oscar Piastri Picks Up Maiden F1 Win In Hungary

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri picked up his first ever Formula One Grand Prix win on Sunday, 21st July after he overtook his teammate Lando Norris who came in second to complete the McLaren one-two. Piastri started the race in second place behind his teammate and pole sitter Lando Norris but due to team orders was given the lead over Lando to eventually take the win. The papaya team pair was followed by Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes AMG who took the third and final spot on the podium.

200th Podium For Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton came third in the Hungarian Grand Prix as he followed the two McLarens. The third place podium in Hungary meant that it was Lewis Hamilton's 200th career podium, the most by any driver in Formula One history. Hamilton delivered another masterclass driving performance as he was able to extract everything from his car. He was also able to succesfully defend his position against current World Champion Max Verstappen. An incident occurred during the race when Hamilton and Verstappen came into contact which lifted Verstappen's car off the ground. Apart from that Hamilton had a clean and strong race.

Piastri Overjoyed After Maiden Win

Oscar Piastri after picking up his first ever Formula One win was overjoyed. “This is the day I dreamed off, standing on the top step of an F1 podium,” Piastri said after picking up the win. The race will be remembered for a long time by McLaren fans but that is not all that it will be remembered for. The race will also be remembered due to the team debate amongst McLaren regarding which driver will come out on top. Eventually it was decided that Piastri will take the lead and Lando will follow him in second. After the race Lando Norris had no harsh words for his teammate and said this,“An amazing day as a team, that is the main thing. I am so happy. It has been a long journey to achieve this on merit. Oscar had a good start. (His win) was coming at some point, and he deserved it today.”