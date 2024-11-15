Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer Starring Allu Arjun Pumps Up The Excitement

New Delhi: Patna is gearing up for the ‘biggest event’ of the year as the much-awaited trailer launch of Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to take place on November 17th. The grand event, which promises to be a spectacle like no other, will unfold at the iconic Gandhi Maidan, located on the banks of the Ganges River, from 5 PM onwards.

With just 3 days remaining for the trailer launch, excitement is building up across the city and beyond. Fans of the Pushpa franchise have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the saga, and this event is sure to set the stage for a massive celebration. The launch promises a high-octane mix of action, drama, and star power, as the trailer for Pushpa 2 is expected to give fans a first look at the much-anticipated continuation of the story.

Making the announcement on their social media handle, Mythri Movie Makers shared a poster of the film with trailer launch event date and time, “Get ready for the BIGGEST EVENT on the banks of the Ganges 3Days to go The MASSIVE #Pushpa2TheRuleTrailer Launch Event on November 17th at from 5 PM Onwards ”

The event at Gandhi Maidan will be a grand affair, drawing thousands of fans from across the state and country. Known for its historical significance and expansive open space, Gandhi Maidan will serve as the perfect backdrop for this cinematic celebration.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series.

The film will be released on December 5, 2024.