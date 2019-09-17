close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan seeks Rs 2,000 crore from Centre for flood relief

Bachchan said that the state had suffered damages amounting to as much as Rs 10,000 crores due to floods.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan seeks Rs 2,000 crore from Centre for flood relief
File Image

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh home minister Bala Bachchan on Monday urged the Centre to provide Rs 2,000 crore as urgent relief for the flood-affected state.

At a press conference, Bachchan said that the state had suffered damages amounting to as much as Rs 10,000 crores due to floods.

"The state needs help from the Centre to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore. The Centre should release this amount for the state immediately," he said.

Bachchan also hit out at Shivraj Singh Chouhan who visited the flood-hit region of Mandsaur yesterday and stated that the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister did not fulfil his promises.

Chauhan had said, "We will provide all possible aid and stand with the flood-affected people here, just like their family. We will also request the government to help the people over here."

Tags:
Madhya PradeshBala BachanShivraj Singh ChouhanMadhya Pradesh floods
Next
Story

MP's Gandhisagar Dam reaches max levels, disaster management agencies alerted

Must Watch

PT3M57S

5W1H: PM Modi celebrates 69th birthday