हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Covid-19 updates: Mumbai sees 28% drop in daily cases, Delhi’s positivity rate falls to 16.36%

Delhi logged 11,486 fresh Covid-19 infections and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

Covid-19 updates: Mumbai sees 28% drop in daily cases, Delhi’s positivity rate falls to 16.36%
Representational image

New Delhi: Mumbai on Saturday (January 22) witnessed a 28% drop from yesterday in daily Covid-19 cases as 3,568 infections came to light in the last 24 hours. 

With 10 pandemic-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 16,522 in the city, while the coronavirus caseload climbed to 10,32,283. This was the third day in a row when daily Covid-19 infections saw a decline in Mumbai. Mumbai cases are down by 83% from the peak which was 20,971 cases reported on January 7. 

As 231 patients were discharged during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 9,95,569.

The country's financial capital has 17,497 active Covid-19 cases currently. 

Delhi Covid-19 cases

Delhi logged 11,486 fresh Covid-19 infections and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll in the national capital to 25,586, the health department said on Saturday. 

According to the official data, this is the highest number of deaths in a single day in Delhi after June 5 last year.

The active number of coronavirus cases in the city stands at 58,593, while the total coronavirus tally in the national capital rose to 17,82,514. The positivity rate in Delhi declined to 16.36 per cent. On Friday, the city had reported a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent. 

India's tally

India saw an upward tick in daily Covid-19 cases, as per the Ministry of Health's data on Saturday. India recorded 3,37,704 new cases and 488 deaths in the last 24 hours. There has also been a 3.69 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Friday. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusDelhiMumbaiindia covid cases
Next
Story

Mumbai high-rise fire: Maharashtra government announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to kin of victims

Must Watch

PT9M34S

Zee News' exclusive conversation with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar