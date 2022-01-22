India records over 3.37 lakh new Covid-19 cases, Omicron tally crosses 10,000-mark

New Delhi: India recorded 3,37,704 new Covid-19 cases, 488 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,88,884, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (January 22, 2022). The active cases stand at 21,13,365.

An increase of 94,540 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,42,676 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,63,01,482.

The active cases comprise 5.43 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 93.31 per cent.

India has also recorded 10,050 Omicron infections till now, according to the Union Health Ministry data. There has been a 3.69 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Friday, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 17.22 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.65 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​161.16 crore.

