Heavy rains lash Mumbai; check high tide timings for Tuesday

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai taking a toll on the road and rail traffic. Several areas in the city and adjoining suburbs are waterlogged including locations in Thane, Mumbra, Diva and Kalwa. The next high tide in Mumbai with a height of 3.87m (12.70ft) is expected at 11:31 pm. At 11:53 am, another high tide of 4.59m (15.06ft) height is also expected. A low tide with a height of 1.62m (5.32ft) is predicted to hit Mumbai at 5:51 pm.

Due to heavy downpour and waterlogging in the city, the Maharashtra Government has declared July 2 as a public holiday. "In wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on 2nd July as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens," said BMC CPRO.

At least 40 people have died in Mumbai and adjoining areas due to rain-related incidents.

Assessing the situation, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said: "There was heavy rainfall in Mumbai last night which led to accidents. In Malad, wall collapsed and at least 13 died and 30-40 were injured. I met them. Local trains operational on Western line but yet to resume on Central line as there's more flooding there. Work is on to pump out water. In the light of IMD's prediction, we had declared a holiday in schools and colleges last night and for offices in the morning. The Police department and Disaster Management under BMC are alert and helping people. Barring a few places, overall traffic has been under control."

Live TV

Several parts of Mumbai have received over 200mm rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday morning with the Met department predicting showers to persist till at least Wednesday. Clouds have been observed over north Maharashtra coast including Mumbai. More impact is likely over south Gujarat and adjoining areas.

The torrential downpour has hampered train services to and from the city. "Due to rains, Central Railway Suburban Services will run in following sections till further notice--CSMT-Bandra on Harbour line, Vashi-Panvel on Harbour line, Thane-Vashi-Panvel on Trans-Harbour line,4th corridor to Kharkopar, Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli on main line," said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai.