IMD warns of 'intense spell of rain' in parts of Maharashtra in next 4 hours

MUMBAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of an intense spell of rain in parts of Maharashtra in the next four hours on Thursday.

According to the MD forecast, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Nashik in the next four hours on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the weather agency has also warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places over northern parts of the country including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh from Thursday.

''Heavy to very heavy rainfall' is likely at isolated places over other parts of the country including Konkan and Goa, western Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, eastern Rajasthan and Gangetic West Bengal,'' the IMD said in its weather forecast.

The weather office has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Lakshadweep, coastal and southinterior Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, eastern Uttar Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura

On Wednesday, rain lashed parts of the national capital bringing relief to the people from the muggy weather.

The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 29.2 degrees.