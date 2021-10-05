Is COVID-19 third wave going to hit Mumbai? Here's what BMC told Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday (October 4, 2021) told the Bombay High Court that it does not see the third wave of COVID-19 hitting the city as the vaccination drive is going on smoothly. BMC informed that over 42 lakh people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 82 lakh people have received the first dose of the vaccine.

"The work is on. It is going on smoothly. Now, there is no shortage of vaccines too. Mumbai is safe. We do not see a third wave (of the COVID-19) coming," BMC counsel Anil Sakhare told BHC.

He added that 2,586 bed-ridden people have so far been administered both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 3,942 such people have got the first jab.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni was hearing public interest litigation filed by advocates Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari earlier this year, seeking a direction to both the Union and Maharashtra governments to start door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens aged 75 and above, specially-abled people and those who are bed-ridden. The plea said such people would not be in a position to step out of their houses to go to the vaccination centres and take the jab.

The Union government had earlier said it would not be able to start a door-to-door vaccination programme but gave a go-ahead to it in September.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday recorded 2,026 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest after February 2. The state also saw 26 fatalities and has so far seen 65,62,514 infections and 1,39,233 deaths. In Mumbai, there were 339 fresh coronavirus cases and two deaths. The city currently has 4,532 active cases.

