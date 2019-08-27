close

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Mumbai Airport changes terminals for domestic and international flights: Complete details

The structural streamline of airlines initiated for the greater benefit and convenience of the passengers, said the airport.

Pic courtesy: csia.in

Mumbai: In a move aimed at passengers and airlines convenience, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has unified operations all international flights of IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir from Terminal 2.

IndiGo and GoAir domestic flights will operate from Terminal 1 and SpiceJet domestic flights from Terminal 2. 

“Starting October 1, IndiGo and GoAir to operate all domestic flights from T1 and International from T2, while SpiceJet to shift full operation to T2. The structural streamline of airlines initiated for the greater benefit and convenience of the passengers,” said a release from the Mumbai international airport.

In 2018-2019, CSMIA received a footfall of over 48 million passengers. 

“Being one of the busiest airports in India, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has allocated Terminal 1 with terminal boarding bridges for all airlines,” added the release.

“While the Terminal 2 of the airport operates both domestic as well as international flight, the airport currently operates 50 international and 9 domestic airlines. The primary runway at CSMIA handles more than 46 arrivals and departures per hour while the secondary runway has a capacity of 35 flight movements per hour,” it added.

