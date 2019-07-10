Mumbai: Death toll in Malad wall collapse reaches 30

MUMBAI: The death toll in the wall collapse in Pimpripada area of Mumbai's Malad East rose to 30 on Tuesday (July 10).

Raju Prakash, who was critically injured in the incident died at KEM hospital at night. He was shifted to KEM Hospital from a government hospital in Malad three days ago.

The tragic incident took place near a school in the Pimpripada area where the compound wall of of Malad MCGM Reservoir collapsed due to heavy rainfall. A total of 121 people were injured.

Additional Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ashwini Joshi, said that the state government will provide Rs 5 lakhs as compensation to the families of the people killed in rain-related incidents while the BMC too will pitch in a similar amount.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister of State for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar visited Shatabdi Hospital on Tuesday to meet the injured. A high-level probe has been ordered by the Chief Minister into the wall collapse incident.