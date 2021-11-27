BTS to be exempted from South Korea's mandatory military service? Here's what we know

New Delhi: The Korean pop band BTS has been making headlines for the past week as discussions around the members' mandatory military service take centre stage. It is still undecided if the boy band would have to serve the military as per the country's Military Service Act.

This week, on Thursday, lawmakers at South Korea's National Assembly defense committee meeting deliberated making amendments to the country's Military Service Act.

According to a report by Yonhap News Agency, Boo Seung-chan, the ministry's spokesperson revealed that the committee was contemplating if a revised bill should be proposed, one which would allow popular male artists to be exempted from active military duty.

However, they would have to contribute by volunteering in their speciality field for 34 months.

"Regarding the revision bill, the defense ministry cannot help but consider situational variables. The one that we face at this very moment is the situation caused by the shrinking population," Boo told a regular press briefing as quoted by Yonhap News.

"Secondly, there is also a need for social consensus. In other words, this is about a fair military service," he added.

For the unversed, in South Korea, all able-bodied men are between the ages of 18-28 are required to serve in the military for 18-22 months. However, international award-winning athletes, classical musicians may be exempted from this law. Rather, they would be instructed to only complete basic military training and 544 hours of community service.

Fans are eagerly waiting to know how this will end for the boy band.

The oldest BTS member Jin is currently 29. BTS singer Suga is 28, J-Hope is 27 and RM is 26. On the other hand, Jimin is 25 and Jungkook, the youngest, is 23 years old.

Meanwhile, at the recent American Music Awards (AMA) at the Microsoft Theater, BTS won the prestigious Artist of the Year title and their chartbuster song 'Butter' was won the Favourite Pop Song award.

