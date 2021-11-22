हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
American Music awards

BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat top winners' list at American Music Awards

American Music Awards took place on Sunday (November 21) at the Microsoft Theater.

BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat top winners&#039; list at American Music Awards
IANS

Los Angeles: K-pop sensation BTS took home the prestigious Artist of the Year title at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday night ( US Pacific Time). Their superhit number 'Butter' also won the Favourite Pop Song award, reports 'Variety'.

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion recorded three wins -- Favorite Trending Song for 'Body', Female Hip-Hop Artist and Hip-Hop Album of the Year for 'Good News'.

Doja Cat garnered the same number of honours, winning Collaboration of the Year for 'Kiss Me More' with SZA, as well as Favorite Female R&B Artist and R&B Album for 'Planet Her'. Rodrigo, meanwhile, won New Artist of the Year.

Hosted by American rapper Cardi B, who told 'Variety' a couple of days back how she came very close to collaborating with BTS, the star-studded awards show featured performances from the Korean group with Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, Måneskin, Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton, Bad Bunny, Tainy with Julieta Venegas, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block. Diplo was on DJ duty for the ceremony.

Rodrigo and the Weeknd led the nominations with seven and six nods, respectively. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each received five nominations.

The show's winners are voted on by fans, with new categories this year including Favourite Trending Song, Favorite Gospel Artist and Favorite Latin Duo or Group.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
American Music awardsAMABTSMegan Thee StallionCardi BDoja CatKiss Me More
Next
Story

Salman Khan's action avatar in 'Koi Toh Aaega' song from Antim is edgy - Watch

Must Watch

PT36M24S

Watch: Group Capt Abhinandan awarded Vir Chakra for shooting down Pakistan’s F-16