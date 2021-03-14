Grammy Awards 2021: Know when and where to watch and who are performing

NEW DELHI: Music enthusiasts are all geared up to witness the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and find out which of their favourite artists take home awards. The Grammy Awards are one of the most popular and coveted music awards in the world and both artists and fans look forward to the grand event. For the 2021 event, the award function will be held on March 14 at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, United States.

However, this year the show will not have a live audience. Instead, the ceremony will be streamed live for audiences, adhering to the social distancing rules due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be hosted by satirical news show host and comedian, Trevor Noah.

Where to watch it?

Indian audiences can watch the show on March 15, 2021, at 5.30 am IST. It can be viewed on Grammy’s LIVE feed via Facebook or on their official website.

What are the categories for nominations?

There is a long list of categories in order to include diverse types of music from all around the world. The categories include General Field, Alternative, Jazz, Pop, Dance/ Electronic Music, New Age, Latin, Contemporary Instrumental Music, Rock, R&B, Rap, Country, Gospel/ Contemporary Christian Music, American Roots Music, Reggae, Global Music, Spoken Word, Comedy, Musical Theater, Music For Visual Media, Composing/ Arranging, Package, Notes, Historical, Production, Non-Classical, Production, Immersive Audio, Production Classical, Classical and Music Video/Film.

Who are the nominees this year?

The Grammy Awards 2021 will look at the best recordings and compositions by artists from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020. While there are numerous nominees, some of the popular ones include Beyonce, DaBaby, Billie Ellish, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Jhené Aiko, BTS, Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Harry Styles and Haim.

Who will be performing?

Yes, the Grammy’s will be virtually held this year, but the award show is still going to be as entertaining as it’s known to be, with incredible performances by popular artists. As per the line-up mentioned on their official website, the 63rd Grammy Awards will witness Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift performing on stage.

On the other hand, The Weeknd and Zayn Malik have decided to snub the award show as they feel the award show is 'corrupt' and has a 'lack of transparency of the nomination process'.