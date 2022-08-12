NewsEntertainmentMusic
'Liger' couple Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Coka 2.0 song is smoking hot - Watch

The makers of the upcoming movie 'Liger' have released a new song titled 'Coka 2.0' featuring actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 06:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi:The movie 'Liger' starring actor Vijay Deverakonda, has been able to create quite a buzz among the general public before its release, and now the makers have released the video song of their new track, Coka 2.O.

The track is a dance anthem with groovy music and a great hookstep. The track which has the voice of Sukhe and Lisa Mishra has been composed by Jaani, Lijo George and Dj Chetas and penned by Jaani. The song has been released in five languages: Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malyalam.

The movie, which also features Bollywood actress Ananya panday took to her Instagram to release the song and the caption read, "The Celebration of #LIGER song Out Now"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The stars of the movie have been promoting their project non-stop, for which they have been travelling to cities across the country to meet and interact with fans, and recently there were incidents where the actors had to leave the events because of the crowds who were more than eager to geta look at their favourite superstars.

The movie, which revolves around a boxer, has been written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, and will hit the theatres on the 25th of August.

