R Balki lauds music director of 'Chup' Aman Pant, says 'his ability to think out of the box and...'

New Delhi: Filmmaker R Balki's thriller 'Chup' has now been released and it has received a positive response from the audience and critics alike.

The director R Balki who has made films such as 'Paa' and 'Padman' recently opened up on the music of the film and how he got impressed by music director Aman Pant.

It took the enthusiasm of music director Aman Pant to attract the attention of filmmaker R Balki, who got him to come on board for his critically acclaimed romantic thriller Chup. The original background score was a treat for any musician, as the myriad moods of the killer, the oscillation of the script from romantic to chilling to melodramatic, was a very exciting creative process.

Balki while talking about his experience working with the music composer said, "I love the enthusiasm of Aman Pant. His ability to think out of the box and to use music out of context like, for example, instead of using a siren in a score, to create the same feel using music of instruments like the urumi is exciting,".

The filmmaker, who has credited Aman Pant as music director alongside the original background score, further said, "To me, original background score is music composition, hence he deserved the credit".

Composer Aman Pant, however, is as humble as enthusiastic. "It was a great learning experience working with Balki sir. He works with ease and trusts you. Balki sir gave the idea of the projector, the wood blocks and welcomed my suggestions as much. There is a give and take, and he is so warm and receptive that you deliver without the pressure. The background score was an exciting process. Besides the urumi, we have used the sound of wood blocks, the sound of projector and orchestral music which I specially recorded in Budapest complete from cello to violin, each lending its soul to the music."

Balki admits that though he loves the recreation of SD Burman’s music with the cello and orchestral portions, what really touched his heart were the romantic pieces and those pieces that supported the main score to stand up. "Every piece has its own significance as it encompasses a sliver of the creator. It is the combination of all of these that creates the desired impact."

Chup, which stars Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles, was released on the 23rd of September.