Rakul Preet Singh starrer ‘Mashooka’ receives Best Sound Track award at Talent Track Award 2022

New Delhi: Launched in 2019, Jackky Bhagnani’s music label Jjust Music has given some amazing tracks like ‘Prada’, ‘Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai’, Haaye ve’, ‘Jugni 2.0’, and with its first pan India single ‘Mashooka’ it has left everyone grooving on its beats. Now, a big critical acclamation for the music label has come its way as it has won an award for Best Sound Track at Talent Track Award 2022.

‘Mashooka’ feautures the hot and sizzling Rakul Preet Singh as Pop Queen Goddess. Since Jjust Music has always come up with refreshing and trendsetter songs it would be exciting to see what more they have to offer us in the future, especially after this win. “#Mashooka won millions of hearts and now, a trophy for the best soundtrack at the TalenTrack Awards 2022! We are filled with gratitude and love!” Jjust Music captioned their Instagram post talking about the win.

‘Mashooka’ is currently being enjoyed nationwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The music video promises a very distinct pop world. The colors used to create the set are quite vibrant, giving the video a cutting edge. ‘Mashooka’ is the boldest and quirkiest song that transforms B- town girl-next-door Rakul Preet Singh into a sassy pop-queen. The song is sung by Asses Kaur, Aditya Iyengar and Viruss.