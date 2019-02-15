हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
nesdi jones

Welsh singer Nesdi Jones' version of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will leave you awestruck-Watch

Check out the video

Welsh singer Nesdi Jones&#039; version of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will leave you awestruck-Watch

New Delhi: Popular Welsh singer Nesdi Jones, who is known for her Hindi and Punjabi songs, has shared her version of the popular track from Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Nesdi wrote, "I was so excited that a Bollywood made a film about a same sex couple, so I had to cover this beautiful song.
@sonamakapoor & @AnilKapoor
Were amazing!
Full video: https://youtu.be/6JEH5cJlDRM 

Nesdi hails from North Wales and has rapped in both Hindi and Punjabi. She collaborated with popular Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for her debut Punjabi song 'London'. The peppy tracj topped the Asian charts to Number 1. She also bagged the best newcomer award in the UK Bhangra Music Awards. She is better known as Desi Gori amongst her fans.

Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, is basking in the glory of her successful flick 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa', which was recieved well by the audience the critics. Although it didn't do wonders at the Box Office, the film was lauded for gracefully touching upon the subject of same-sex love. The film had released on February 1, 2019

Sonam would be next seen in The Zoya Akhtar, which is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

 

