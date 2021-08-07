हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra promises to gift XUV700 to gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday promised to gift the javelin Neeraj Chopra thrower the company's upcoming SUV XUV700.

Anand Mahindra promises to gift XUV700 to gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi: Moments after Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal for India at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday promised to gift the javelin thrower the company's upcoming SUV XUV700.

Responding to a follower on Twitter who asked him to gift Chopra the XUV700, Mahindra said, "Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 700."

Tagging M&M Ltd Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar and M&M Ltd CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra, Mahindra asked them to "keep one ready for him please".

When another follower asked to give Chopra the first XUV700, not just another unit, Mahindra, an ardent sports fan, responded, "We hear you". Also Read: Want to travel to space? Virgin Galactic reopens ticket sales, know how much it will cost you

In another tweet, sharing a coin which had the symbol of a javelin thrower, he said, "The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra", tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sports minister Anurag Thakur. Also Read: Ola Electric scooter’s new feature: You’ll be able to ride bike in reverse - WATCH

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anand MahindraNeeraj ChopraOlympics
Next
Story

A stay at Taj Hotel for Rs 6! Check out an old ad of Mumbai’s iconic hotel shared by Anand Mahindra

Must Watch

PT8M2S

Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia wins historic bronze medal