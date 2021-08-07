Ola Electric scooter’s new feature: You’ll be able to ride bike in reverse - WATCH

New Delhi: Ola Electric has unveiled a new feature of its upcoming bike. The electric vehicle-making firm announced that the riders will be able to ride the bike in reverse mode at an "unbelievable pace". Ola Electric bike is all set to launch on 75th Independence Day, which is on 15th August 2021.

Announcing the new feature, Ola Electric, in a tweet, said, “You can reverse the Ola Scooter at an unbelievable pace, you can also reserve the Ola Scooter at an unbelievable price of ₹499 now!"

You can reverse the Ola Scooter at an unbelievable pace, you can also reserve the Ola Scooter at an unbelievable price of ₹499 now! See you on 15th August #JoinTheRevolution at https://t.co/5SIc3JyPqm pic.twitter.com/trTJLJBapM — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) August 7, 2021

Ola Electric had opened the bookings of the much-awaited electric bike last month. The company has so far received impressive responses from customers, as it received over 1 lakh bookings within the first 24 hours of the opening of bookings. You can book Ola Electric bike by paying Rs 499 on the official website.

The electric bike will be launched in 10 colour variants, Ola Electric’s founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had announced previously. Moreover, the bike is also expected to be launched in three variants depending on the engine capacity.

For instance, the base model of Ola Electric is expected to sport a 2kW motor capable of churning a top speed of 45kmph while the mid variant is likely to be powered by a 4kW motor that is said to be capable of providing a top speed of 70kmph. The top model of Ola Electric will reportedly come with a 7kW motor, with a top speed of 95kmph.

Ola Electric is expected to offer one of the best boot spaces in electric bikes. In a teaser image, the firm had pointed out that the bike offers enough boot space to safely store two helmets without space crunch. Also Read: Ola Electric scooter’s top 5 features: Check top speed, range, other details before launch

Moreover, the upcoming electric bike will offer one of the best boot spaces in the category, Ola Electric had previously highlighted in a teaser, which suggests that the bike offers enough boot space to safely store two helmets. Also Read: Ola Electric bike versus Simple One: Compare top speed, range, and features before booking