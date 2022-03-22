हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anand Mahindra

'He is Aatmanirbhar': Anand Mahindra lauds 19-year-old Indian Army aspirant, who runs 10 km every night after work

In the 2:20-minute-long clip shot by filmmaker Vinod Kapri, Almora resident Pradeep Mehra is seen running on Noida road around midnight with a small bag flung across his shoulder.

&#039;He is Aatmanirbhar&#039;: Anand Mahindra lauds 19-year-old Indian Army aspirant, who runs 10 km every night after work
Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: A video of a 19-year-old boy running from his workplace to his home 10 km away in the middle of the night to keep himself fit to join the Indian Army has won huge appreciation on social media including Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra.

In the 2:20-minute-long clip shot by filmmaker Vinod Kapri, Almora resident Pradeep Mehra is seen running on a city road around midnight with a small bag flung across his shoulder and a mobile phone in his hand.

When offered a ride to his home in a car, Pradeep declines the help and says he runs around 10 km every night from Sector 16 (workplace) to his home in Barola in Noida to train himself physically to join the Army.

After the video surfaced on social media, Mahindra said that 'this is indeed inspiring'. 

"But you know what my Monday Motivation is? The fact that he is so independent & refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn’t need help. He is Aatmanirbhar," said Mahindra when a Twitterati asked him to help the boy.

In the video, the boy is seen saying that he can't run in the morning, as he has to go to work and cook food.

The clip shared on Twitter by Kapri on Sunday evening has so far got over 85,000 retweets and more than 2.80 lakh likes. 

The video has also been shared by several former Army officers and celebrities who have pitched in to help the teenager realise his dream.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anand MahindraIndian ArmyVinod KapriNoidaViralViral video
Next
Story

'Pure Gold': Netizens in awe of 19-year-old's midnight run in Noida - WATCH to know why

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Zee Top 10: Zelensky's counterattack on Russia's attacks