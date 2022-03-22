'He is Aatmanirbhar': Anand Mahindra lauds 19-year-old Indian Army aspirant, who runs 10 km every night after work

New Delhi: A video of a 19-year-old boy running from his workplace to his home 10 km away in the middle of the night to keep himself fit to join the Indian Army has won huge appreciation on social media including Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra.

In the 2:20-minute-long clip shot by filmmaker Vinod Kapri, Almora resident Pradeep Mehra is seen running on a city road around midnight with a small bag flung across his shoulder and a mobile phone in his hand.

When offered a ride to his home in a car, Pradeep declines the help and says he runs around 10 km every night from Sector 16 (workplace) to his home in Barola in Noida to train himself physically to join the Army.

After the video surfaced on social media, Mahindra said that 'this is indeed inspiring'.

"But you know what my Monday Motivation is? The fact that he is so independent & refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn’t need help. He is Aatmanirbhar," said Mahindra when a Twitterati asked him to help the boy.

This is indeed inspiring. But you know what my #MondayMotivation is? The fact that he is so independent & refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn’t need help. He is Aatmanirbhar! https://t.co/8H1BV4v5Mr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 21, 2022

In the video, the boy is seen saying that he can't run in the morning, as he has to go to work and cook food.

The clip shared on Twitter by Kapri on Sunday evening has so far got over 85,000 retweets and more than 2.80 lakh likes.

This is PURE GOLD नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया मैंने सोचा

किसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिए बार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दिया वजह सुनेंगे तो आपको इस बच्चे से प्यार हो जाएगा pic.twitter.com/kjBcLS5CQu — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 20, 2022

The video has also been shared by several former Army officers and celebrities who have pitched in to help the teenager realise his dream.

Live TV