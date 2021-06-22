Noida authority closes nine oxygen counters as COVID-19 cases decline

New Delhi: Amid the declining number of COVID-19 cases in the Gautam Budh Nagar district (Uttar Pradesh), the Noida authority has decided to close nine oxygen counters.

From Monday (June 21, 2021), it has now started supplying oxygen cylinders from only one cylinder refilling facility located in Sector 93B.

"As the demand for oxygen has come down to a large extent for the past many days at all centres, the authority has decided to provide medical oxygen service only from the Sector 93B community centre from Monday. Those who need oxygen can avail the service from there," Hindustan Times quoted Mukesh Vaish, project engineer of the authority, as saying.

This is to be noted that the Noida Authority had commenced the service of supplying oxygen to COVID-19 positive residents in home isolation in early May due to the second wave of coronavirus. The community centre in Sector 93B was selected as the main collection and distribution centre for these cylinders.

The facility for distribution was available at the community centres at Jhandupura, Morna, Sector 62, Kakrala Khwaspur and at Baraat Ghars of Hoshiyarpur in Sector 51, Parthala Khanjarpur, Shahdara and Jhatta. It was also available at the Sector 24 store near Manas Hospital.

As per a report, the authority provided 1,859 oxygen cylinders and 93 oxygen concentrators from its 10 facilities between May 3 and June 19.

The Noida residents took benefit of the service by depositing security fees of Rs 2,500 along with refilling fees of Rs 200.

It had later started providing cylinders and concentrators of life-saving gas through mobile booking.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and the number of active infections in the district now stands at 121. The infection tally has increased to 63,002, of which, 62,415 have recovered.



