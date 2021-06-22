हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID-19: India records 42,640 new infections in 24 hours, active caseload declines to 6.62 lakh

India also achieved the highest ever single-day COVID-19 vaccination in the world by administering over 86 lakh vaccine doses on Monday.

COVID-19: India records 42,640 new infections in 24 hours, active caseload declines to 6.62 lakh
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: India recorded 42,640 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday (June 22, 2021) morning.

The country reported less than 50,000 coronavirus cases in a day after over 90 days and with this, the active caseload has further declined to 6.62 lakh.

The health ministry stated that the national weekly positivity rate currently stands at 3.21% and the daily positivity rate is at 2.56%. 

The country also saw 1,167 deaths and 81,839 recoveries in the last 24 hours. 

India's total COVID-19 tally has now increased to 2.99 crores, of which, 3,89,302 have died and 2.89 crores have recovered. 

On the other hand, India achieved the highest ever single-day COVID-19 vaccination in the world by administering 86.16 lakh vaccine doses on Monday. 

"The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated those who got vaccinated. 

"Kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine," he added.

So far, 28.87 crore vaccine doses have been given across the country. 
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
