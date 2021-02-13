As dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, here are 10 important rules to remember while driving

New Delhi: As dense fog engulfed Uttar Pradesh, several accidents have been reported at different places in the state on Saturday. As the country experiences freezing cold temperatures, dense fog too has been witnessed all across which makes driving a car or bike extremely difficult.

At least 12 people were injured after six vehicles collided with each other at the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday due to dense fog which reduced visibility. While, six people died in a horrific accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Kannauj.

We share some important traffic advise to keep in mind while driving during fog to avoid accidents.

Here are 10 important rules to keep in mind while driving

1. While driving take special care to not use high beam headlights as the light scatters in the fog and nothing reduces visibility.

2. Use fog lights in such conditions or low beam headlamps then the approching vehicle is clear.

3. The most important thing is to keep a slow pace and drive in the right lane.

4. Never try to overtake the vehicle during fog.

5. Keep a good and proper distance from the vehicle in front of you.

6. Do not give any sudden turn indicators, it can be extremely dangerous. Turn on the indicator shortly before the turn.

7. Do not brake suddenly as roads can be wet from the moisture in fog. Driving at speed low helps as the car will not skid.

8. If you have to stop on the side of the road, turn on the parking indicator, it alerts the vehicle coming from behind.

9. Use car wiper to dissipate the fog that accumulates on the windshield.

10.Use radium stickers in your vehicle on the back, side and front of the vehicle. It glows which makes it hard to miss by vehicles.

