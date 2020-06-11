COVID-19: Odisha cancels pending UG/PG final semester exam, tells colleges to follow UGC- recommended evaluation method

Bhubaneswar: In view of the COVID-19 situation in Odisha, the state government has decided to cancel all pending final semester and final year exams of various Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses.

According to OdishaTV.in, the decision to this effect was taken by the Higher Education Department of Odisha on Thursday.

Now, the universities and autonomous colleges across the state will follow evaluation methodology recommended by the UGC for evaluation or final/final semester examination and results are likely to be published by the end of August.

In its order, the higher education department has directed colleges to follow the following evaluation methodology including prescribed weightage for internal assessment and remaining weightage to average of marks obtained in all previous semesters/ years in a particular subject.

The students can also apply for re-evaluation if they feel that marks given to them are not in line with their expectations. They can apply as per the existing format by November 2020.

The revised results in such cases will be published by December 2020.

However, this decision of the State government will not be applicable for universities and colleges where the examinations have already concluded.

Besides, the higher education department has also cancelled the exams of students with more than two back papers in final semester/ final year exams. Back paper evaluation will be done as per proportionate quotient (P-Q) or any other alternate method.

These guidelines will be applicable for all universities and autonomous colleges under the Odisha Higher Education department barring medical courses. All the examinations of medical courses will be conducted as per schedule.