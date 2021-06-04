हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Odisha

Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 exams 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

"Students' lives are more important than any exam," the CM said while confirming that Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 exams 2021 have been cancelled.

Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 exams 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

NEW DELHI: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Friday cancelled the Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 Examination in the wake of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

The development was confirmed by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"Students' lives are more important than any exam," the CM said while confirming that Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 exams 2021 have been cancelled.

 

 

Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik had on Wednesday demanded that the state government should cancel the Class 12 board examination due to the prevailing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand came a day after the Centre announced the cancellation of Class 12 CBSE exams over the pandemic situation.

"We shouldn't have unrealistic expectations from our children in these difficult times. Ensuring their safety should be our top priority," the OPCC president said.

The Congress leader added that it was high time that the Odisha government called off the CHSE examinations for the well-being of the students. He urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to decide without any further delay.

The governments of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand have already cancelled the Class 12 state board exams, while several states are likely to take a call on the issue soon.

