Railways will resume train services from Bhubaneswar on Sunday

The East Coast Railway will resume train services originating from Bhubaneshwar on Sunday, except for two, barely 24 hours after Cyclone Fani battered Odisha killing several people.

The Bhubaneshwar-Tirupati Express and Visakhapatnam Intercity Express have been cancelled due to the non-availability of pairing trains.

A total of 14 trains will be operational on Sunday. Prashanti Express, Visakha Express, Rajdhani Express, Konark Express, Hirakhand Express, originating from Bhubaneshwar will run on Sunday.

Several trains including, Bhubaneswar-Yashwantpur Express, Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar New Delhi Sampark Kranti Express will also run as per schedule.

However, train services on the mainline have been partially restored where there has been extensive damage to the rail infrastructure. The section of Puri/Bhubaneshwar/Khurda Road has been badly damaged.