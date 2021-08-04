हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

EXCLUSIVE: Lovlina Borgohain REVEALS why she is upset despite winning bronze at Tokyo Olympics – WATCH

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain reveals why was not satisfied after taking the bronze medal in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category at the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (Source: Twitter)

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday (August 4) created history by becoming just the second female boxer after MC Mary Kom to win an Olympic bronze medal. However, Lovlina, who was participating in her maiden Olympics, revealed that she was not satisfied after taking the bronze medal in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category as she stated that she had prepared for gold at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.  

In an exclusive interview with WION, Lovlina said, “I am happy for the medal, but also upset as I couldn’t clinch gold, for which I worked very hard all these years.”

Talking about the bout, the 23-year-old stated that, "She [Busenaz Surmeneli] was very strong. I knew she will come forward and I thought if I backed down then she will punch me harder. So that's why I thought of coming on my front foot but I failed to successfully deploy my strategy. I thought of returning the punches against her that I received but I failed."

Interestingly, Borgohain’s medal-winning campaign in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics has also brought major relief for her native village in the form of a proper road.

The road connecting Baromuthia village in Assam to her home was lying neglected in pathetic conditions. But now, the 3.5 km muddy ‘kuccha’ road to Lovlina’s home is being repaired by the Public Works Department (PWD) before her return to India with an Olympics medal from Tokyo.

However, Lovlina said that she isn’t aware of it much as she kept her social media off to avoid any kind of distraction.

“I was not aware what was happening while I was in the bout and later. My social media was off. So I didn't know what was exactly happening,” Lovlina said.

Meanwhile, talking about her struggles Lovlina said, “I have to stay away from home for practice and tournaments. I didn’t go home once in 2018 and this year as well. I couldn’t see my mother during her operation. I wished to stay with my mother during those tough times. But I couldn’t.”

“I have made many sacrifices only for the cause of winning a medal in Olympics.”

“A month before the Olympics I got sprain in my ankles and it’s not yet fully recovered but I didn’t stop and continue to train and play.”

Lovlina also said that it’s her self-belief which kept her going during tough times and now she will focus and prepare for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Tokyo OlympicsLovlina BorgohainBoxing
