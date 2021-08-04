Tokyo Olympics Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain becomes 2nd Indian after MC Mary Kom to win Olympics bronze

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain becomes 2nd Indian woman after MC Mary Kom to win Olympics bronze

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain went down swinging to Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the welterweight (69kg) semifinal of Tokyo Olympics to settle for a bronze medal.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain. (Photo: PTI)

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) brought home India's second bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics after shuttler PV Sindhu as she went down swinging in her 69kg welterweight semifinal against Busenaz Surmeneli on Wednesday (August 4). Lovlina became just the second female boxer after MC Mary Kom to win an Olympic bronze medal. Mary Kom had won the 2012 London Olympics bronze.

The 23-year-old from Assam, who started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner, has become only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012).

Surmeneli is also 23 and has collected two gold medals this year internationally. The former middlewight (75kg) boxer claims to have promised an Olympic medal to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan back in 2015 itself.

Borgohain is no novice either and has secured two world championship bronze medals so far in her career.

(More to come)

