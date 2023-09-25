trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667177
ASIAN GAMES 2023

Asian Games 2023 Roundup: India Win 2 Golds And 4 Bronze On Day 2; Overall 11 Medals Secured, Check Details Here

India have a total of 11 medals secured at the Asian Games 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Asian Games 2023 Roundup: India Win 2 Golds And 4 Bronze On Day 2; Overall 11 Medals Secured, Check Details Here

India have secured a total of 11 medals at the Asian Games 2023 after Day 2 of the mega event finishes off. First, the men's 10 air rifle team won the gold setting a new world record following a spectacular performance. Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar notched together a total of 1893.7 points.

India's star tennis player Rohan Bopanna playing along with Rutuja Bhosale entered into the next round with a win over Uzbekistan's duo Maksim Shin-Agkul Amanmuradova in mixed doubles Round 2 match at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday. However, he failed with  Yuki Bhambri in men's double event and made a shocking exit.

A fiery spell by Titas Sadhu and tight spin bowling from Deepti Sharma and Devika Vaidya helped India women's cricket team defend a modest total of 117 runs to secure the gold medal. They defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs at the games being held in Hangzhou.

It was a bitter-sweet day for Indian basketball at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday, as the men's team won their Group-C clash against Malaysia while the women's team went down to Uzbekistan in their Group-A game.

Taking on the more fancied Uzbeks in the 3x3 basketball match, the Indian women competed hard but eventually came out on the losing side. The eventual scoreline read 14-19 in favour of the Uzbeks.

The Indian rowing contingent continues to shine as Parminder Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, Jakar Khan, and Satnam Singh joined forces to secure India its fifth medal in the sport, a bronze in the final of the men's quadruple sculls. (With ANI inputs)

