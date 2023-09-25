BREAKING: India Win First Gold Medal In Asian Games 2023, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh And Divyansh Singh Panwar End On Top In 10m Air Rifle Team Event

India have won their first gold medal of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Monday with the 10m air rifle shooting team of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh and Divyansh Singh Panwar ending on top sport in the team event in Hangzhou. India finished with a score of 1893.7, a world record.

All three of the 10m air rifle shooting team – Rudrankksh, Aishwary and Divyansh have also qualified for the individual final which will take place later in the day. While Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh were clear in the top eight, Divyansh Singh Panwar squeezed through via higher inner 10s.

India now have 1 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medal for total of 7 medals so far.

Rudrankksh Patil is a world champion, who hails from Thane in Maharashtra. In December 2022, Rudrankksh Patil was ranked No. 1 in the 10m air rifle. He secured a Paris 2024 Olympic quota berth after winning gold in the 10m air rifle event, at the 2022 ISSF World Shooting Championships.

Meanwhile, India won their seventh medal at the Asian Games 2023, a bronze in the Men’s Four category. Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish take home a medal, but what they will be really proud about is how closely they managed to run the home team from China. If the race had been 500m longer they would have overhauled the Chinese team as well.

