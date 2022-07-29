Commonwealth Games 2022: Manika Batra wins, helps India take 2-0 lead in Women's Team Championship in Table Tennis
Indian table tennis star Manika Batra claimed her first win at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as she beat South Africa's Musfiquh Kalam to give Team India 2-0 lead in the Women's Team Championship. Earlier, Indian pair of Reeth Tennison and Sreeja Akula beat South African pair in straight set by 11-7 11-7 11-5. Manika won her game easily, 11-5, 11-3 and 11-2.
