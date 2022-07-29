Indian table tennis star Manika Batra claimed her first win at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as she beat South Africa's Musfiquh Kalam to give Team India 2-0 lead in the Women's Team Championship. Earlier, Indian pair of Reeth Tennison and Sreeja Akula beat South African pair in straight set by 11-7 11-7 11-5. Manika won her game easily, 11-5, 11-3 and 11-2.

