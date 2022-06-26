Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu, full list of Indian athletes who made the cut for Birmingham
India have named a 37-member athletics squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games including Neeraj Chopra, Dutee Chand and Hima Das. Check all squads here.
Trending Photos
After heroics at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian athletes will aiming for a successful Commonwealth Games 2022 which will get begin in Birmingham from July 28. India have done well at the CWG historically. At the 2018 Gold Coast Games, India finished the campaign with 26 gold medals, 20 silver medals and 20 bronze medals. They were third on the list of behind leaders Australia and England.
Not to forget, Indians clinched a record 7 medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and huge expectations will be from the likes of Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu in the Birmingham Games scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8, the qualification and team selection processes are still ongoing. Here’s a list of Indian sportpersons who have qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 till now.
Athletics
India named a 37-member athletics squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games including Neeraj Chopra, Dutee Chand and Hima Das.
Avinash Sable - men's 3000m steeplechase
Nitender Rawat - men's marathon
M Sreeshankar - men's long Jump
Muhammed Anees Yahiya - men's long Jump
Abdulla Aboobacker - men's triple jump
Praveen Chithravel - men's triple jump
Eldhose Paul - men's triple jump
Tajinderpal Singh Toor - men's shot put
Neeraj Chopra - men's javelin throw
DP Manu - men's javelin throw
Rohit Yadav - men's javelin throw
Sandeep Kumar - men's 10km race walk
Amit Khatri - men's 10km race walk
Amoj Jacob - men's 4x400m relay
Noah Nirmal Tom - men's 4x400m relay
Arokia Rajiv - men's 4x400m relay
Muhammed Ajmal - men's 4x400m relay
Naganathan Pandi - men's 4x400m relay
Rajesh Ramesh - men's 4x400m relay
Dhanalakshmi Sekar - women's 100m and 4x100m relay
Jyothi Yarraji - women's 100m hurdles
Aishwarya B - women's long jump and triple jump
Ancy Sojan - women's long jump
Manpreet Kaur - women's shot put
Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon - women's discus throw
Seema Punia - women's discus throw
Annu Rani - women's javelin throw
Shilpa Rani - women's javelin throw
Manju Bala Singh - women's hammer throw
Sarita Romit Singh - women's hammer throw
Bhawna Jat - women's 10km race walk
Priyanka Goswami - women's 10km race walk
Hima Das - women's 4x100m relay
Dutee Chand - women's 4x100m relay
Srabani Nanda - women's 4x100m relay
MV Jilna - women's 4x100m relay
NS Simi - women's 4x100m relay
Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane. I'm feeling good and looking forward to kicking off my Diamond League season at @BAUHAUSGALAN on the 30th.
Thank you for all the messages and support. ____ pic.twitter.com/C1ulI0mktN — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 19, 2022
Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane. I'm feeling good and looking forward to kicking off my Diamond League season at @BAUHAUSGALAN on the 30th.
Thank you for all the messages and support. pic.twitter.com/C1ulI0mktN
— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 19, 2022
Badminton
PV Sindhu (women's)
Aakarshi Kashyap (women's)
Treesa Jolly (women's)
Gayatri Gopichand (women's)
Ashwini Ponappa (women's)
Lakshya Sen (men's)
Kidambi Srikanth (men's)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (men's)
Chirag Shetty (men's)
B Sumeeth Reddy (men's)
Boxing
Commonwealth Games medallists Amit Panghal and Mohammad Hussamuddin made the cut for Birmingham 2022 along with five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa.
Amit Panghal - men's 51kg
Mohammad Hussamuddin - men's 57kg
Shiva Thapa - men's 63.5kg
Rohit Tokas - men's 67kg
Sumit Kundu - men's 75kg
Ashish Chaudhary - men's 80kg
Sanjeet - men's 92kg
Sagar - men's 92+kg
Nitu - women's 48kg
Nikhat Zareen - women's 50kg
Jaismine - women's 60kg
Lovlina Borgohain - women's 70kg
Cricket
Birmingham 2022 will see cricket’s second appearance in the CWG programme. The first, at Kuala Lumpur 1998, featured a men’s 50 over tournament but at Birmingham 2022, a women’s T20I format will be played.
The eight-team affair at CWG 2022 will involve hosts England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados and Sri Lanka. The Indian cricket team is one of the five teams who qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 courtesy its ICC WT20I ranking.
Hockey
Both the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams have already made the cut for the Commonwealth Games 2022 based on their FIH rankings. The men’s and women’s hockey competitions will be 10-team affairs.
Indian women had won the CWG hockey gold in 2002 but the men are still in search of their first, with two silver medals (2010 and 2014) being their best finishes to date.
Indian women's hockey squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita
Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete
Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari
Indian Men’s Team for CWG:
GOALKEPERS
1.Sreejesh P.R.
2.Krishan Bahadur Pathak
DEFENDERS
3.Varun Kumar
4.Surender Kumar
5.Harmanpreet Singh (VC)
6.Amit Rohidas
7.Jugraj Singh
8.Jarmanpreet Singh
MIDFIELDERS
9.Manpreet Singh (C)
10.Hardik Singh
11.Vivek Sagar Prasad
12.Shamsher Singh
13.Akashdeep Singh
14.Nilakanta Sharma
FORWARDS
15.Mandeep Singh
16.Gurjant Singh
17.Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
18.Abhishek
Table Tennis
The Indian table tennis team for Birmingham 2022 comprises eight players, four men and four women. The team was chosen after a week-long national camp late in May.
Achanta Sharath Kamal (men's)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (men's)
Sanil Shetty (men's)
Harmeet Desai (men's)
Manika Batra (women's)
Diya Chitale (women's)
Sreeja Akula (women's)
Reeth Rishya (women's)
Weightlifting
To be led by Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and reigning Commonwealth champion Mirabai Chanu, India’s 12-member strong weightlifting contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 was one of the first to be finalised.
Mirabai Chanu - women’s 49kg
Bindyarani Devi - women’s 55kg
Popy Hazarika - women’s 59kg
Usha Kumara - women’s 87kg
Purnima Pandey - women’s +87kg
Sanket Mahadev - men’s 55kg
Chanambam Rishikanta Singh - men’s 55kg
Jeremy Lalrinnunga - men’s 67kg
Achinta Sheuli - men’s 73kg
Ajay Singh - men’s 81kg
Vikas Thakur - men’s 96kg
Ragala Venkat Rahul - men’s 96kg
Wrestling
The following wrestlers made the Indian team by winning their respective categories at the selection trials.
Pooja Gehlot - women’s 50kg
Vinesh Phogat - women’s 53kg
Anshu Malik - women’s 57kg
Sakshi Malik - women’s 62kg
Divya Kakran - women’s 68kg
Pooja Sihag - women’s 76kg
Ravi Kumar Dahiya - men's 57kg
Bajrang Punia - men's 65kg
Naveen - men's 74kg
Deepak Punia - men's 86kg
Deepak - men's 97kg
Mohit Grewal – men’s 125kg
Swimming
Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj will lead a four-member Indian swimming team at the CWG. The other two members of the team are Kushagra Rawat and MP's Advait Page.
More Stories