After heroics at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian athletes will aiming for a successful Commonwealth Games 2022 which will get begin in Birmingham from July 28. India have done well at the CWG historically. At the 2018 Gold Coast Games, India finished the campaign with 26 gold medals, 20 silver medals and 20 bronze medals. They were third on the list of behind leaders Australia and England.

Not to forget, Indians clinched a record 7 medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and huge expectations will be from the likes of Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu in the Birmingham Games scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8, the qualification and team selection processes are still ongoing. Here’s a list of Indian sportpersons who have qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 till now.

Athletics

India named a 37-member athletics squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games including Neeraj Chopra, Dutee Chand and Hima Das.

Avinash Sable - men's 3000m steeplechase

Nitender Rawat - men's marathon

M Sreeshankar - men's long Jump

Muhammed Anees Yahiya - men's long Jump

Abdulla Aboobacker - men's triple jump

Praveen Chithravel - men's triple jump

Eldhose Paul - men's triple jump

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - men's shot put

Neeraj Chopra - men's javelin throw

DP Manu - men's javelin throw

Rohit Yadav - men's javelin throw

Sandeep Kumar - men's 10km race walk

Amit Khatri - men's 10km race walk

Amoj Jacob - men's 4x400m relay

Noah Nirmal Tom - men's 4x400m relay

Arokia Rajiv - men's 4x400m relay

Muhammed Ajmal - men's 4x400m relay

Naganathan Pandi - men's 4x400m relay

Rajesh Ramesh - men's 4x400m relay

Dhanalakshmi Sekar - women's 100m and 4x100m relay

Jyothi Yarraji - women's 100m hurdles

Aishwarya B - women's long jump and triple jump

Ancy Sojan - women's long jump

Manpreet Kaur - women's shot put

Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon - women's discus throw

Seema Punia - women's discus throw

Annu Rani - women's javelin throw

Shilpa Rani - women's javelin throw

Manju Bala Singh - women's hammer throw

Sarita Romit Singh - women's hammer throw

Bhawna Jat - women's 10km race walk

Priyanka Goswami - women's 10km race walk

Hima Das - women's 4x100m relay

Dutee Chand - women's 4x100m relay

Srabani Nanda - women's 4x100m relay

MV Jilna - women's 4x100m relay

NS Simi - women's 4x100m relay

Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane. I'm feeling good and looking forward to kicking off my Diamond League season at @BAUHAUSGALAN on the 30th.

Thank you for all the messages and support. ____ pic.twitter.com/C1ulI0mktN — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 19, 2022

Badminton

PV Sindhu (women's)

Aakarshi Kashyap (women's)

Treesa Jolly (women's)

Gayatri Gopichand (women's)

Ashwini Ponappa (women's)

Lakshya Sen (men's)

Kidambi Srikanth (men's)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (men's)

Chirag Shetty (men's)

B Sumeeth Reddy (men's)

Boxing

Commonwealth Games medallists Amit Panghal and Mohammad Hussamuddin made the cut for Birmingham 2022 along with five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa.

Amit Panghal - men's 51kg

Mohammad Hussamuddin - men's 57kg

Shiva Thapa - men's 63.5kg

Rohit Tokas - men's 67kg

Sumit Kundu - men's 75kg

Ashish Chaudhary - men's 80kg

Sanjeet - men's 92kg

Sagar - men's 92+kg

Nitu - women's 48kg

Nikhat Zareen - women's 50kg

Jaismine - women's 60kg

Lovlina Borgohain - women's 70kg

Cricket

Birmingham 2022 will see cricket’s second appearance in the CWG programme. The first, at Kuala Lumpur 1998, featured a men’s 50 over tournament but at Birmingham 2022, a women’s T20I format will be played.

The eight-team affair at CWG 2022 will involve hosts England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados and Sri Lanka. The Indian cricket team is one of the five teams who qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 courtesy its ICC WT20I ranking.

Hockey

Both the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams have already made the cut for the Commonwealth Games 2022 based on their FIH rankings. The men’s and women’s hockey competitions will be 10-team affairs.

Indian women had won the CWG hockey gold in 2002 but the men are still in search of their first, with two silver medals (2010 and 2014) being their best finishes to date.

Indian women's hockey squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari

Indian Men’s Team for CWG:

GOALKEPERS

1.Sreejesh P.R.

2.Krishan Bahadur Pathak

DEFENDERS

3.Varun Kumar

4.Surender Kumar

5.Harmanpreet Singh (VC)

6.Amit Rohidas

7.Jugraj Singh

8.Jarmanpreet Singh

MIDFIELDERS

9.Manpreet Singh (C)

10.Hardik Singh

11.Vivek Sagar Prasad

12.Shamsher Singh

13.Akashdeep Singh

14.Nilakanta Sharma

FORWARDS

15.Mandeep Singh

16.Gurjant Singh

17.Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

18.Abhishek

Table Tennis

The Indian table tennis team for Birmingham 2022 comprises eight players, four men and four women. The team was chosen after a week-long national camp late in May.

Achanta Sharath Kamal (men's)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (men's)

Sanil Shetty (men's)

Harmeet Desai (men's)

Manika Batra (women's)

Diya Chitale (women's)

Sreeja Akula (women's)

Reeth Rishya (women's)

Weightlifting

To be led by Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and reigning Commonwealth champion Mirabai Chanu, India’s 12-member strong weightlifting contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 was one of the first to be finalised.

Mirabai Chanu - women’s 49kg

Bindyarani Devi - women’s 55kg

Popy Hazarika - women’s 59kg

Usha Kumara - women’s 87kg

Purnima Pandey - women’s +87kg

Sanket Mahadev - men’s 55kg

Chanambam Rishikanta Singh - men’s 55kg

Jeremy Lalrinnunga - men’s 67kg

Achinta Sheuli - men’s 73kg

Ajay Singh - men’s 81kg

Vikas Thakur - men’s 96kg

Ragala Venkat Rahul - men’s 96kg

Wrestling

The following wrestlers made the Indian team by winning their respective categories at the selection trials.

Pooja Gehlot - women’s 50kg

Vinesh Phogat - women’s 53kg

Anshu Malik - women’s 57kg

Sakshi Malik - women’s 62kg

Divya Kakran - women’s 68kg

Pooja Sihag - women’s 76kg

Ravi Kumar Dahiya - men's 57kg

Bajrang Punia - men's 65kg

Naveen - men's 74kg

Deepak Punia - men's 86kg

Deepak - men's 97kg

Mohit Grewal – men’s 125kg

Swimming

Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj will lead a four-member Indian swimming team at the CWG. The other two members of the team are Kushagra Rawat and MP's Advait Page.