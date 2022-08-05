Sudhir is a modest farmer from Sonipat, who took up the sport of para-powerlifting less than a decade back. The powerlifter who made his professional debut in 2018, took up the sport in 2013 seriously and became India’s first-ever para-powerlifting champion at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday (August 4).

He defeated Nigeria’s Ikechukwu Obichukwu (133.6 points) by 0.9 points as his final score read a Games record 134.5 points for the gold. Sudhir started his event with a successful attempt of a 208kg lift without breaking a sweat, scoring 132.0 points. In his second attempt, he improved his last attempt and lifted 212kg successfully, scoring 134.5 points. In the third and last attempt, he failed to lift 217kg but clinched the gold medal with 134.5 points.

Asked what are his plans after winning the coveted gold medal in Birmingham, Sudhir said that he plans to go shopping in London next!

“I absolutely thought I would win gold,” Sudhir said after his event. “My preparation was very good and I thank Birmingham for this. Preparation was good, the weather was good, the crowd was great – fantastic. Next for me is a celebration: I'm going to London to enjoy some shopping and see the city.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated para-powerlifter Sudhir on a winning gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. “A great start to the CWG 2022 para-sports medal count by Sudhir! He wins a prestigious Gold and shows yet again his dedication and determination. He has been consistently performing well on the field. Congratulations and best wishes to him for all upcoming endeavours,” tweeted PM Modi.

Sudhir contracted Polio at the age of four

In para powerlifting, a formula is used to calculate points, based on the athlete’s best lift, bodyweight, age, gender and other factors. A six-time national champion and Asian bronze medallist, Sudhir contracted polio at the age of four and Thursday’s win at the NEC was one of the several international laurels the powerlifter from Sonipat, Haryana has won for India.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday congratulated Sudhir for his historic feat in winning gold in para powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said his spirited performance has brought the medal and glory for India. “May you shine in your future endeavours,” the President said.

