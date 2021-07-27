हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

Fact Check: Little girl imitating Mirabai Chanu's silver medal Tokyo Olympic lift is NOT Sathish Sivalingam’s daughter

In his latest tweet, Sathish Sivalingam has cleared that he is not related to the little girl in any way and the purpose of sharing the clip on the Twitter was to encourage young girls to choose weightlifting as a sport.

Fact Check: Little girl imitating Mirabai Chanu&#039;s silver medal Tokyo Olympic lift is NOT Sathish Sivalingam’s daughter
File image (Source: Twitter)

Amid Mirabai Chanu's silver medal victory at the Tokyo Olympics, a video of a little girl lifting weights and imitating Chanu as if she were receiving the medal on the Olympics stage is going viral. The small clip shows the girl first powdering her hands, bowing down to the barbell, and then lifting it. She then waves around while wearing a medal as the television in the background shows the actual footage of Chanu's weightlift.

Social Media users termed the little girl as 'Junior Mirabai' after seeing the lovely video and till now, the video has been viewed over 500,000 times on Twitter.

Notably, the video was shared by another Indian weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam and many news organisations termed the girl in the video as his daughter. However, in his latest tweet, Sathish has cleared that he is not related to the child in any way and the purpose of sharing the clip on the micro-blogging site was to encourage young girls to choose weightlifting as a sport.

Sivalingam had earlier shared a clip of a little girl mimicking Chanu. He captioned the video, "Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called the inspiration."

Later, Mirabai Chanu herself reshared the video and captioned it, ‘So cute. Just love this.’

It is worth mentioning that, Chanu, on July 24, opened India's medal tally in the Tokyo Olympics after she bagged a silver medal in the women's 49kg category. During her four successful attempts, the weightlifter lifted a total of 202 kg, including 87 kg in a snatch and 115 in clean and jerk. 

