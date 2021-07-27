Adorable girl does stunning imitation of Mirabai Chanu’s Olympics Silver Medal Lift, leaves netizens in awe

New Delhi: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won India’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics by bagging a silver medal in the women’s 49kg category weightlifting event on Saturday, inspiring many across the nation.

This historic achievement is an inspiration to all girls who want to make their mark in weightlifting. Well, just how inspiring her win is evident from the fact that now little girls have started imitating her and want to be like her.

On Tuesday, weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam shared a video of a little girl, presumably his daughter, lifting weights and imitating Chanu as if she were receiving the medal on the Olympics stage.

The video shows the girl first powdering her hands, bowing down to the barbell and then lifting it. She then waves around while wearing a medal as the television in the background shows the actual footage of Chanu's weightlift.

Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called the inspiration pic.twitter.com/GKZjQLHhtQ — sathish sivalingam weightlifter (@imsathisholy) July 26, 2021

Weightlifter and Commonwealth games gold medalist Sathish Sivalingam shared the video with the caption, “Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called the inspiration.

Netizens have gone crazy over this adorable video and it has gone viral garnering 54.6 thousand likes on Twitter so far.

