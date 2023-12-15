Highlights | HAR(44) - PUN(39), PKL 2023, Kabaddi Match Scorecard: Haryana Steelers Beat Puneri Paltan
U Mumba Vs Patna Pirates & Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Matches LIVE Score and Updates.
LIVE PKL 2023: Pro Kabaddi League is back with another double-header as U Mumba, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be in action tonight at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune. U Mumba have struggled this season so far as after winning their first game of the campaign they have suffered from back-to-back defeats. Patna Pirates on the other hand have made a promising start winning two of their three matches played so far.
Coming to the second game, Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will turn up the heat for the second game of the night. Paltan head into this clash with an impressive win against U Mumba by a big margin of 43-32. Haryana Steelers too are coming for this clash with a win against Dabang Delhi K. C.
Follow LIVE Updates And Score From U Mumba vs Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2023 Matches Here.
LIVE HAR vs PUN PKL 2023: Steelers win
Haryana Steelers have defeated Puneri Paltan after staying behind almost every second of this match. Viney had 15 raid points for them today.
HAR 44 - 39 PUN
LIVE HAR vs PUN PKL 2023: Super Raid
Haryana Steelers are leading this contest with a multiple raid. What a performance from the Haryana Steelers.
HAR 43 - 39 PUN
LIVE HAR vs PUN PKL 2023: Super Tackle!
Puneri Paltan with a super tackle and they have done it in a very crucial stage. What a match of Kabaddi we are having.
PUN 37 - 35 HAR
LIVE HAR vs PUN PKL 2023: Paltan solid on defence
Puneri Paltan with some solid defence in the second half. Haryana Steelers really desperate on getting some chances, they are keen on getting back.
PUN 31 - 26 HAR
LIVE HAR vs PUN PKL 2023: Half-time
Puneri Paltan lead the contest at half-time. Haryana Steelers would be disappointed they are not leading the contest at the moment after such a wonderful start.
HAR 21 - 24 PUN
LIVE HAR vs PUN PKL 2023: Steelers take lead
Haryana Steelers take the lead by two points now. Puneri Paltan are keen on getting the lead in this contest what it is very tense at the moment.
HAR 18 - 17 PUN
LIVE HAR vs PUN PKL 2023: Haryana lead
Haryana Steelers lead the contest by two points. Puneri Paltan in a spot of worry as their raiders come up.
HAR 13 - PUN 10
LIVE MUM vs PAT PKL 2023: U Mumba Beat Pirates
U Mumba beat Patna Pirates with a scoreline of 42-40. U Mumba's raider did a brilliant job today in the second half. The first half was fully focused on defence and second was attack.
MUM 42 - 40 PAT
LIVE MUM vs PAT PKL 2023: Pirates looking for a way
Patna Pirates are looking for a way back into this contest. They are just four points behind but they have to be very careful now.
MUM 39 - 35 PAT
LIVE MUM vs PAT PKL 2023: U Mumba on top
What a contest we are having. U Mumba are leading the contest by 2 points with ten minutes left on the clock. First half was all about defense and second one is all about raiding.
MUM 33 - 31 PAT
LIVE MUM vs PAT PKL 2023: U Mumba bounce back
U Mumba bounce back as Patna Pirates are all out and now the lead is with U Mumba, although they lead by a single point.
MUM 31 - 30 PAT
LIVE MUM vs PAT PKL 2023: U Mumba Lead
Wow! What a turn around in this contest as Patna Pirates now take the lead after almost staying behind in the first half. It is half time and the Pirates lead by 3 points now.
MUM 18 - 21 PAT
LIVE MUM vs PAT PKL 2023: U Mumba Lead
U Mumba lead the contest by one point and we are 5 minutes away from half time. What an intense battler we have had till now.
MUM 12 - 13 PAT
LIVE MUM vs PAT: Tight affair
The scoreline has just the difference of one point. Really good defence from both teams at the moment. Tackle points will be crucial in this game.
MUM 7 - 7 PAT
LIVE PKL 2023 PAT vs MUM: U Mumba take lead
The action has begun in Pune as U Mumba take the first raid point of the contest. Both teams playing defensive at the moment.
MUM 1 - 0 PAT
LIVE PKL 2023 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates
We are just moments away from the U Mumba vs Patna Pirates PKL 2023 match to begin. The action will start at 8 PM (IST). We can expect an intense battle.
LIVE U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Raiders Key For Pirates
Sachin and Sudhakar picked up 14 points, each respectively. The Patna Pirates are currently six in the standings with 10 points under their belt.
LIVE PKL 2023 Matches: Timings
The U Mumba and Patna Pirates clash will begin at 8 PM (IST) followed up by Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers at 9 PM (IST).
LIVE PKL 2023 Matches: Livestreaming Details
Star Sports Network's and Disney Plus Hotstar app/website will show the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 live in India.
LIVE PKL 2023: Predicted lineups
U Mumba: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (c), Mahender Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Pranay Rane, Rinku, Visvanath V.
Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (c), Sajin Chandrasekar, Manjeet, Sudhakar M, Krishan, Ankit.
LIVE PKL 2023 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: MUM form
U Mumba have made a shaky start to the season as they started with a win but have got back-to-back defeats recently.
LIVE PKL 2023 Updates: Double Header day
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the U Mumba Vs Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2023 matches taking place today in Pune.