Highlights | HAR(44) - PUN(39), PKL 2023, Kabaddi Match Scorecard: Haryana Steelers Beat Puneri Paltan

LIVE PKL 2023: Pro Kabaddi League is back with another double-header as U Mumba, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be in action tonight at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune. U Mumba have struggled this season so far as after winning their first game of the campaign they have suffered from back-to-back defeats. Patna Pirates on the other hand have made a promising start winning two of their three matches played so far.

Coming to the second game, Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will turn up the heat for the second game of the night. Paltan head into this clash with an impressive win against U Mumba by a big margin of 43-32. Haryana Steelers too are coming for this clash with a win against Dabang Delhi K. C.

Follow LIVE Updates And Score From U Mumba vs Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2023 Matches Here.