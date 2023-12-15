trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699367
NewsOther Sports
PKL 2023

Highlights | HAR(44) - PUN(39), PKL 2023, Kabaddi Match Scorecard: Haryana Steelers Beat Puneri Paltan

U Mumba Vs Patna Pirates & Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Matches LIVE Score and Updates.

 

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 11:03 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PKL 2023: U Mumba Vs Patna Pirates LIVE Score.
LIVE Blog

LIVE PKL 2023: Pro Kabaddi League is back with another double-header as U Mumba, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be in action tonight at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune. U Mumba have struggled this season so far as after winning their first game of the campaign they have suffered from back-to-back defeats. Patna Pirates on the other hand have made a promising start winning two of their three matches played so far.

Coming to the second game, Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will turn up the heat for the second game of the night. Paltan head into this clash with an impressive win against U Mumba by a big margin of 43-32. Haryana Steelers too are coming for this clash with a win against Dabang Delhi K. C.

Follow LIVE Updates And Score From U Mumba vs Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2023 Matches Here.

15 December 2023
22:17 PM

LIVE HAR vs PUN PKL 2023: Steelers win

Haryana Steelers have defeated Puneri Paltan after staying behind almost every second of this match. Viney had 15 raid points for them today.

HAR 44 - 39 PUN

22:13 PM

LIVE HAR vs PUN PKL 2023: Super Raid

Haryana Steelers are leading this contest with a multiple raid. What a performance from the Haryana Steelers.

HAR 43 - 39 PUN

22:07 PM

LIVE HAR vs PUN PKL 2023: Super Tackle!

Puneri Paltan with a super tackle and they have done it in a very crucial stage. What a match of Kabaddi we are having.

PUN 37 - 35 HAR

21:55 PM

LIVE HAR vs PUN PKL 2023: Paltan solid on defence

Puneri Paltan with some solid defence in the second half. Haryana Steelers really desperate on getting some chances, they are keen on getting back.

PUN 31 - 26 HAR

21:44 PM

LIVE HAR vs PUN PKL 2023: Half-time

Puneri Paltan lead the contest at half-time. Haryana Steelers would be disappointed they are not leading the contest at the moment after such a wonderful start.

HAR 21 - 24 PUN

21:37 PM

LIVE HAR vs PUN PKL 2023: Steelers take lead

Haryana Steelers take the lead by two points now. Puneri Paltan are keen on getting the lead in this contest what it is very tense at the moment.

HAR 18 - 17 PUN

21:20 PM

LIVE HAR vs PUN PKL 2023: Haryana lead

Haryana Steelers lead the contest by two points. Puneri Paltan in a spot of worry as their raiders come up.

HAR 13 - PUN 10

21:02 PM

LIVE MUM vs PAT PKL 2023: U Mumba Beat Pirates

U Mumba beat Patna Pirates with a scoreline of 42-40. U Mumba's raider did a brilliant job today in the second half. The first half was fully focused on defence and second was attack.

MUM 42 - 40 PAT

20:52 PM

LIVE MUM vs PAT PKL 2023: Pirates looking for a way

Patna Pirates are looking for a way back into this contest. They are just four points behind but they have to be very careful now.

MUM 39 - 35 PAT

20:46 PM

LIVE MUM vs PAT PKL 2023: U Mumba on top

What a contest we are having. U Mumba are leading the contest by 2 points with ten minutes left on the clock. First half was all about defense and second one is all about raiding.

MUM 33 - 31 PAT

20:42 PM

LIVE MUM vs PAT PKL 2023: U Mumba bounce back

U Mumba bounce back as Patna Pirates are all out and now the lead is with U Mumba, although they lead by a single point.

MUM 31 - 30 PAT

20:29 PM

LIVE MUM vs PAT PKL 2023: U Mumba Lead

Wow! What a turn around in this contest as Patna Pirates now take the lead after almost staying behind in the first half. It is half time and the Pirates lead by 3 points now.

MUM 18 - 21 PAT

20:22 PM

LIVE MUM vs PAT PKL 2023: U Mumba Lead

U Mumba lead the contest by one point and we are 5 minutes away from half time. What an intense battler we have had till now.

MUM 12 - 13 PAT

20:12 PM

LIVE MUM vs PAT: Tight affair

The scoreline has just the difference of one point. Really good defence from both teams at the moment. Tackle points will be crucial in this game.

MUM 7 - 7 PAT

20:03 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 PAT vs MUM: U Mumba take lead

The action has begun in Pune as U Mumba take the first raid point of the contest. Both teams playing defensive at the moment.

MUM 1 - 0 PAT

19:34 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

We are just moments away from the U Mumba vs Patna Pirates PKL 2023 match to begin. The action will start at 8 PM (IST). We can expect an intense battle.

18:43 PM

LIVE U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Raiders Key For Pirates

Sachin and Sudhakar picked up 14 points, each respectively. The Patna Pirates are currently six in the standings with 10 points under their belt.

17:55 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 Matches: Timings

The U Mumba and Patna Pirates clash will begin at 8 PM (IST) followed up by Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers at 9 PM (IST).

17:10 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 Matches: Livestreaming Details

Star Sports Network's and Disney Plus Hotstar app/website will show the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 live in India.

16:20 PM

LIVE PKL 2023: Predicted lineups

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (c), Mahender Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Pranay Rane, Rinku, Visvanath V.

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (c), Sajin Chandrasekar, Manjeet, Sudhakar M, Krishan, Ankit.

16:15 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: MUM form

U Mumba have made a shaky start to the season as they started with a win but have got back-to-back defeats recently.

15:40 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 Updates: Double Header day

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the U Mumba Vs Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2023 matches taking place today in Pune.

Trending news

Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
samsung high risk alert
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
DNA Video
DNA: Where did the security of Parliament fail?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Heart attack
DNA: UP Roadways Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving
DNA Video
DNA test of Lok Sabha security breach
DNA Video
Parliament Security Breach: Who Is Manoranjan D?
DNA Video
DNA test of breach in Parliament security today
DNA Video
DNA: Eyewitness recall how intruders attacked Parliament