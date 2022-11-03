'If I eat a paratha, my coach will...', Neeraj Chopra REVEALS BIG diet sacrifices he makes to become champion

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra is among the fittest athletes in the country. He has to remain fit because Track and Field demands your body to be in shape during the season. And even in the off season, you cannot switch to your favourite food items that are high-caloried and fatty for a long time. Neeraj learned the lession last year after he arrived from Tokyo with India's first-ever individual gold medal in Track and Field in Olympics. He ate a lot of his favourite Haryanvi food and it resulted him in gaining 12 kg weight. He had to work extra hard for over a month to reduce it when the training began in USA in December 2021.

The 24-year-old javelin star had a great 2022 season where he broke his personal best twice and also clinched a silver medal at World Championships before winning the prestigious Diamond League title for the first time. The season got over and Neeraj told the media back then that he would want to eat some of his favourite food again during the off season but ensure that he does not get overweight like the last time around.

Neeraj has taken a liking to the tea again. He told Indian Express that it was something he was missing during his time abroad. But the one thing he avoids is eating a lot of parathas as he knows his coach will make him pay even more.

"This time I have maintained it. After the Olympics, I lost control and (gained weight). Now I am controlling but in training, it happens automatically, you don’t feel like eating unhealthy. I know if I eat a paratha or something the coach will make me pay for it during training the next day. Only if you control yourself you can get good results," said Neeraj.

The javelin star will soon be back to training after spening quality time with friends and family during the off season.